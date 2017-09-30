Rihanna Reunites With Beau Hassan Jameel At 2 AM For Sexy Chinese Dinner Date

They’re just like us! Rihanna looked hotter than ever while stepping out for a late night dinner date with Hassan Jameel, rocking a mini skirt for their romantic outing. The sexy couple is still going strong after all this time!

Rihanna, 29, was serving up all sorts of fierceness while grabbing a bite to eat with her beau Hassan Jameel, 29, at Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in Mayfair on Sept. 29. The hot new couple clearly wanted to keep it low-key, since they stepped out around 2 A.M. for an intimate dinner date and left the restaurant separately. RiRi and her hunky Saudi billionaire haven’t been photographed together for weeks, but they still looked smitten with each other while making a rare public appearance. Dressed in a mini-skirt, matching top and sock boots, the Barbadian beauty looked stunning as she showed off her long legs. There must be love on the brain for these two! See Rihanna’s sexiest pics, right here.

Rihanna eluded confidence by going makeup-free for the special occasion, tying her locks up into a chic ponytail. It looks like sparks are still flying between these lovebirds, especially since they’ve been spotted together in the United Kingdom on various occasions this summer. Hassan and Rihanna were first spotted passionately making out in Spain on June 27, and they’ve fueled romance rumors ever since. The two seemed infatuated with each other during their PDA-filled session in a private pool and they were later photographed taking a sweet stroll on the streets of Ibiza.

As we previously reported, the “Needed Me” songstress has been hoping their hot and heavy relationship evolves into something more in the future — when they’re both not as busy. “Due to their hectic schedules, Rihanna and Hassan struggle to see each other,” a source close to the singer shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Always waiting for him makes Rihanna‘s heart ache and she desires more stability with Hassan. Rihanna has a huge crush on Hassan and wants to be in a more regular, stable, healthy relationship.” But seriously though, who could deny the chance to date RiRi?

