Prince Harry Asked Meghan Markle’s Father For Her Hand In Marriage: They’re Ready To Settle Down

It looks like there’s a royal wedding on the horizon! Prince Harry is ready to pop the question to Meghan Markle, and as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, he even asked her father’s permission first!

In 2017, it seems that a man asking a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage seems rather antiquated. However, when it comes to Prince Harry, 33, doing things “the old fashioned way” is pretty much his jam. He is a royal, after all. He’s also ready to make Meghan Markle, 36, his wife, as a palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “Harry asked Meghan’s father for her hand in marriage the last time he was in Canada, and Thomas [Markle, 72] was very happy to give his blessing. Thomas loves Harry, as do all of Meghan’s family, and he especially loves how happy his daughter is, and how much Harry clearly adores her.”

He said yes! Now, all Harry needs is for her to say yes. It seems that Harry is ready to give up his wild bachelor ways and follow in the footsteps of Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 35, by settling down. It also seems that Harry isn’t messing around, because in addition to asking Meghan’s father, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that he “also asked his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth, 91] for permission to marry, which she has granted.”

Whoa. That’s a big deal. “The Queen met Meghan earlier this month,” the insider added, “and was quite taken with her. So, she is very happy for [Meghan] to join the family.” So, Harry has asked Meghan’s dad and the Queen of England. All he has to do is ask his girlfriend and boom! There might be a royal wedding in the near future.

Harry was last in Canada for the Invictus games, the sporting event he created for wounded and injured armed service personnel and veterans. The 2017 event was held in Toronto, where Meghan’s show, Suits, is filmed. After more than a year of dating, the two finally made their first appearance at an official royal event on Sept. 23, when Meghan accompanied Harry to that night’s games. Sadly, they didn’t sit side-by-side, but the two were sported holding hands two days later. Hopefully, these two lovebirds get comfortable with being sweet in public, or the first time fans get to see them kiss will be at their wedding day!

