Miley Cyrus Reunites With Her BFF Lesley From ‘See You Again’ 10 Years After Epic Shoutout

HOLD EVERYTHING! Miley Cyrus had an epic reunion with her childhood BFF Lesley Patterson in Nashville, 10 years after the massive shoutout to her pal on her hit single ‘See You Again.’ We’ve got the incredible pic!

OH MY GOD!!! It’s everyone’s favorite childhood besties all grown up, as Miley Cyrus, 24, spent the night of Sept. 29 celebrating the release of her new album Younger Now with her beloved childhood BFF Lesley Patterson.We can’t believe these two have finally reunited after all of these years, as Lesley still leads a quiet life in Nashville while Miley left Tennessee and went on to become a worldwide superstar. The “Malibu” singer returned home to Music City for an epic album release party and she promised earlier in the day that there would be “lots of fun and surprises.” She sure delivered as we never thought we’d see Miley and Lesley together again as adults!

The Instagram stories pic shows Lesley planting a kiss in Miley’s cheek, and the singer wrote her iconic lyric “my best friend Lesley said” over the photo. Everyone who ever loved these two’s friendship has to be SO thrilled to see them back together as if it were old times when they were kids. It was Lesley who coined the phrase that would follow the future Hannah Montana star around for the rest of her life! Miley gave her pal the epic shout out in the lyrics to “See You Again” in 2007 when she sang, “You asked what’s wrong with me, my best friend Lesley said’ ‘Oh she’s just being Miley.'” That became the catch phrase for EVERY goofy and offbeat thing the former wild child has done ever since, as to this day “Oh she’s just being Miley” is the perfect way to explain her unique and always surprising evolution. See Miley’s ever changing style in pics, here.

Since Miley’s new album is a tribute to all of the things she loves so dearly, of course she went back to her hometown of to Nashville to celebrate. The bash was held at the world famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, one of the best honky-tonk’s in the country. After growing up together, Lesley stayed in Tennessee while Miley went off to Hollywood to become a teen star on Disney Channel. She never forgot her friend and made sure that the lyric about her made it into her smash hit from 2007 album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus. Now she’s reconnecting with her childhood bestie a decade later when we never expected it….she’s just being Miley!

