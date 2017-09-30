Marilyn Manson Crushed Under A Stage Prop During NYC Show — Shocking Video

Oh no. A large stage prop reportedly fell on shock rocker Marilyn Manson during his New York show at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom. Here’s what we know.

Marilyn Manson, 48, has been injured after a prop landed on the rocker during his set at New York City on Sept. 30. The prop, designed to look like a pair of hand guns, crashed down on him during his performance of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made 0f This)”, immediately ending the show. It took several minutes for the emergency workers on hand to free Manson and get him on a stretcher, according to TMZ. He was since been taken to the hospital.

Because Marilyn was in midst of one of his best-known songs, countless fans were documenting the concert and captured the horrific moment when the prop gave way. Witnesses said that he was attempting to climb the enormous twin-gun structure when he buckled under his weight, according to the Daily Mail. After the prop collapsed, This story is developing.

Marilyn Manson reportedly seriously injured after set crashes onto him during concert in NYC pic.twitter.com/295HC0OaPj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2017

