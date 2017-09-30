Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Stars Slam Trump For Dissing Desperate San Juan Mayor

Donald Trump better not expect to get ‘Hamilton’ tickets ever again. After the president called San Juan’s mayor a ‘nasty’ woman, Lin-Manuel Miranda told Trump he deserves to go to Hell. Several other angry celebs also vented their frustrations!

It’s still unbelievable that the current President of the United States is openly attacking his fellow citizens on social media, but that’s what happened on Sept. 30. After Carmen Yulin Cruz, 54, the mayor San Juan, criticized Donald Trump, 71, and the federal government’s response to the devastation Hurricane Maria inflicted on Puerto Rico, Trump called her a “poor” leader who wants “everything to be done for them.” This upset Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, to put it mildly. “You’re going straight to hell,” he tweeted minutes after Trump’s remarks. “No long lines for you.”

“Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path….[Carmen] has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took,” Lin-Manuel wrote in one of the most furious clapbacks to Trump in a long time. He retweeted Trump’s complaint about federal workers, saying “did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole or the club? Anyway, it’s a lie. You’re a congenital liar….F***, I hate even quote tweeting his bile. My timeline feels dirty. But these are not ordinary times.”

Lin-Manuel did take a moment to pause, saying that he had been “so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria,” seemingly addressing all his fans who have donated to the cause since the Category 4 storm destroyed the island. “You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.” Lady Gaga added her own two cents, blasting Trump for being a hypocrite with her powerful message, while George Takei and Michael Ian Black clearly agreed with her sentiments.

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria.

You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

“Give Trump a chance!” they said. Well, Maria was his chance, to help millions of our citizens. Instead, he tweeted and sneered. Disgusted. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017

Where can someone find such a leader? Well, Lin-Manuel had an idea. “Nothing but respect for MY president [Beyonce],” he tweeted, linking to a story about how she released a new version of “Mi Gente” to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts.

If Trump doesn’t believe Carmen when she says the federal government hasn’t done enough, perhaps he’ll believe a three-star general? Army Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchannan said that the Defense Department didn’t send in enough troops and equipment to help out. “For example, on the military side, we’re bringing in both Air Force, Navy, and Army medical capabilities in addition to aircraft, more helicopters,” he said on Sept. 29, per The Hill. “[But] it’s not enough, and we’re bringing more in.”

Lin-Manuel’s clapback wasn’t the first time the Trump administration clashed with Hamilton. When vice president Mike Pence, 58, took in a showing of the Broadway play in November 2016, he was booed and the cast delivered a speech urging him to uphold American values. Trump, in return, attacked the cast and demanded an apology. After this latest beef, it’ll be a cold day in hell before Lin-Manuel apologizes to the president.

What do you think of Lin-Manuel’s response to Trump’s comments, HollywoodLifers?