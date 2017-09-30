So hot! Kylie Jenner stars in a new sizzling fashion video featuring some outlandish jewelry and a track you might recognize! Check out right here!

Stop what you’re doing! Kylie Jenner, 20, is starring in a white-hot video you don’t want to miss! Released by SHOWstudio, this hypnotizing short by Nick Knight and Britt Lloyd is sure to have you glued to your screen! In it, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star poses amid heavenly lighting, showcasing her luscious lips decorated with some truly unique jewelry! Absolutely breathtaking! Check out loads more Kylie stills right here!

Although her older sis Kendall Jenner, 21, is the more fashion-forward sibling, Kylie can definitely hold her own in a racy shoot! The best part of this particular project? The entire thing is set to Travis Scott‘s, 25, club anthem “Goosebumps”! Could this be a special shoutout to her BF! It certainly looks that way! And it’s anyone’s guess when she shot this gorgeous fashion video but she’s never looked hotter, pregnant or not!

As we previously reported, the makeup mogul has been dealing with some morning sickness due to her reported pregnancy. But never fear because our sources say Travis is doing everything he can to keep her comfortable during this challenging time! “Travis has been with her, pampering her with breakfast in bed during mornings when she is not feeling well, and whenever he is not touring,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are spending more morning time cuddling in bed together, talking about baby names and what great parents they are going to be.” So cute! Any guesses on what their supposed baby girl is going to be named? Well, we’ve got plenty of reasons to believe it’s going to start with a “K”!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kylie’s nod to Travis as much as us?! Let us know below!