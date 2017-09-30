Is Kylie Jenner Planning On Giving Baby Girl A ‘K’ Name? Her Plans Revealed

Will Kylie Jenner keep up the tradition of giving Kardashian children ‘K’ names with her reported first child?! Here’s what our sources have learned!

Are you already guessing what Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are going to name their reported baby girl! Get in line! In fact, it might be the best game of the year! And now our insiders have learned some juicy details on which names they might be circling for their supposed first child! So exciting! Head here for tons of Kylie and Travis photos!

“She has not locked down a baby name yet but she has mentioned she would like to do something both unique and keep the ‘K’ first name consistent with her sisters and Mom,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s obviously not her decision entirely but that is her current frame of mind for her future baby’s name. Something clever and something with a ‘K.'” Knew it! And that narrows down the options significantly! So, which names sound best with “Scott”!?

As we previously reported, Kylie is living the high life as she debates names! After finding out that she is supposedly going to be a mama, her BF Travis has been pampering her with all her favorite things! “Kylie has been getting spoiled by Travis since the moment they learned she was pregnant,” a source close to rapper previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis has been showering her with gifts, jewelry and flowers. Travis has made sure that whatever comfort foods Kylie has been craving, like mac and cheese and pizza, have always been warm, fresh and available to his baby mama. Travis has even been giving Kylie foot massages at night too, which she can’t get enough of. They are totally in love and the pregnancy has only brought them closer together.” So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited by this news as we are?! Tell us your thoughts below!