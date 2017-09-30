Kim Kardashian Goes Topless While Soaking In The Tub For ‘Vogue Mexico’ — Sizzling Pic

Whoa, we thought that Kim Kardashian’s photo shoot for ‘Vogue Mexico’ was hot — then we saw the behind-the-scenes pics. Kim shared a little peek into the sexy shoot on Sept. 29 and the pics, especially the one of her topless in the tub, will put everything that goes to print to shame!

Kim Kardashian, 36, already shared a lot of herself when she got all dolled up for her hot Vogue Mexico shoot. But she decided to share even more yesterday, Sept. 29, by showing off three special behind-the-scenes photos from the professional picture snapping session. All of them are totally sexy — but in one of them she actually looks straight up nude. In the shot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star poses topless in a tub with a bottle of bubbly within arms reach. While she isn’t fully naked, she is wearing nude leggings and going totally braless. Her wet hair and jewelry make the photo all the more dramatic. Click here to see pics of Kim’s sexiest shoots.

In another shot she wears a rob on a balcony and lets a little cleavage peek out. The TV star also shared an image in a robe on her balcony where she flashes some of her lovely cleavage and another pic of her in an outfit with a plunging neckline. Kim shared the pics on kimkardashianwest.com, along with a few messages. “It’s such an honor to be on the cover of the October issue of Vogue Mexico,” she wrote, along with the pics. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SEXY PICS FROM KIM’S SHOOT.

“We went for so many amazing looks in this shoot, which was shot by Guy Aroch. I really loved the old Hollywood glamour vibe.” “On set, Rob Scheppy did my glam,” she added. Kim made special note that the money made off the issue was going to a good cause. “Proceeds from the sales of this issue will go toward Mexico earthquake relief through Project Paz,” she wrote. Kim has been a big supporter for fundraising for the country since their devastating earthquake.

