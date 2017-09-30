Kylie & Travis Vs. Khloe & Tristan: Which Parents To Be Are Your Fave Couple? — See Pics & Vote

With both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian reportedly expecting babies with their boyfriends, Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, we have to know — which couple do you think is cuter? Cast your vote here!

The Internet cannot get over the news that both Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are pregnant. First, reports circulated on Sept. 22 that Kylie and her boyfriend of just five months, Travis Scott, were expecting their first baby. It hasn’t been confirmed exactly when Kylie conceived, with varying reports claiming she’s somewhere between three and five months along. Looking back at photos from the last several weeks though, it’s easily noticeable that the 20-year-old has been rocking baggier clothing lately, which has fans assuming that she’s hiding a bump.

Then, things got even crazier on Sept. 26, when HollywoodLife.com and other outlets broke the news that Khloe and her man, Tristan Thompson, 26, are also expecting after a year of dating. Unlike Kylie, Khloe hasn’t been hiding her body as much in recent months, but back in June, she posted a pretty cryptic photo of herself and Tristan on social media with the caption, “Dad + Mom.” The 33-year-old has been open about her struggle to conceive for years, so fans could not be more thrilled about the news that she finally has her wish. With the basketball season starting, Khloe and Tristan are back in Cleveland, so she’ll be able to hide from the paparazzi and cameras much more than if she was in L.A.

The whole thing is interesting, though, because none of the Kardashians have actually confirmed any of these reports themselves. While Kim has called out fake stories involving the pregnancies, she’s never denied that her sisters are carrying babies. Plus, Kris Jenner, 61, remained super coy when asked by various reporters, including her longtime friend, Ryan Seacrest, what the deal is. It looks like we’ll have to wait to find out what’s going on, but for now, click through the gallery above to check out the cutest couple photos of Kylie and Travis and Khloe and Tristan!

