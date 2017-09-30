Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Proves She’s Standing By Him With Cute Pics After Cheating Scandal

Sticking together! Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife Eniko Parrish is showing her solidarity with her famous hubby following his cheating controversy by posting loads of cute family pics! Take a peek!

Despite Kevin Hart‘s, 38, highly publicized reported cheating scandal, it appears his gorgeous wife Eniko Parrish, who is pregnant with his child, is standing by him! The 33-year-old just shared a series of heartwarming snaps of the A-lister enjoying his weekend with his kids! In them, Kevin happily strikes some poses during the family’s tour of the Museum of Ice Cream in LA and we have to say — the comedian has one adorable brood! Does this mean she’s decided to forgive him? Check out tons more photos of Kevin and Eniko right here!

What a fun day! Kevin and his three kids enjoy lawn games and pose beside over-sized popsicles in the candid snaps. Clearly no one is dwelling on the past in this crew! They all even posed for a big family pic by the “Venice Cream” sign at the museum, which Eniko captioned, “Family fun.” These stills alone show just how magnetic and likable the comedian is despite the recent controversy.

As we previously reported, our insiders have shared that Kevin’s alleged infidelity has rattled Eniko to the core, making her deeply distrustful of her husband. “Eniko is keeping extra close tabs on Kevin, especially during her final weeks of pregnancy,” a source close to the Kevin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Eniko is making Kevin call, text or FaceTime with her constantly, throughout the day, whenever they are apart. After his latest blunders, Kevin has agreed to check in with Eniko practically every hour they are apart to give her more security in their unstable relationship.” Good for her!

