Kenneka Jenkins: Loved Ones Gather To Mourn Her Tragic Death At Funeral Service

The heartbreaking funeral of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins took place on Sept. 30 and the video of her friends and family gathering to see her laid to rest is just devastating. Watch her casket entering the services here.

Kenneka Jenkins‘ funeral took place today, Sept. 30, in Chicago. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kenneka was a 19-year-old Chicago teen who was found dead in the freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the suburbs after a party. The hotel reportedly offered to pay for the funeral. Kenneka’s mother, Tereasa Martin, previously said to the public that all are welcome at the funeral as long as they come in peace. The wake began at 11 a.m. local time and the funeral service was set for noon. In the video below you can see the teen’s casket being carefully rolled into the church on this tragic day. It is haunting to watch the footage, knowing that it has been a month since we first learned of Kenneka’s death — but we still don’t have all the answers in her murder case.

Meanwhile, the internet has been abuzz with theories based on the shocking circumstances in which she was found. The local police released all the surveillance footage from the hotel yesterday. The video shows Kenneka stumbling around in the kitchen and hallways and then out of an elevator. Kenneka’s family released a statement via their attorney saying they did not receive video from the police that shows the teen entering the hotel’s freezer. “Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” the statement says. “Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”

Amid protests for answers fro the hotel, the family’s attorneys have announced they are doing their own investigation into the teen’s death. Tereasa has also asked that the protests end. She recently took to Facebook Live to say that she didn’t mean for anyone “to get hurt in order to get justice” for Kenneka. So far, there has been one arrest made, on Sept. 22, in connection with the case. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

