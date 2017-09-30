Kendall Jenner Concerned Kylie ‘Doesn’t Know What She’s Getting Herself Into’ As A Young Mom

Kylie Jenner is reportedly having Travis Scott’s baby and Kendall Jenner is shook. Even though Kendall supports her sister, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned she thinks Kylie’s way in over her head!

No matter what happens to Kylie Jenner, 20, her older sister Kendall Jenner, 21, is going to be there for her. Still, even Kendall couldn’t believe it when she found out that Ky was about to become a mother. “Kendall was totally shocked and stunned when Kylie told her she was pregnant,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She always knew her sister wanted to be a young mom, and she’s had babies on the brain for ages, but Kendall couldn’t believe that Kylie got pregnant by Travis [Scott, 25] after literally weeks of dating.”

Kendall wasn’t the only one shocked – it seems like everyone, including her mother, Kris Jenner, 61, were caught off guard by this announcement. Though it’s great that the family is going to grow, Kendall is actually afraid that Kylie is going to wind up a “single mom,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “because she really can’t see Kylie and Travis being together forever.” Kendall hopes that Kylie proves her wrong, the source adds, but she’s still concerned.

“Kendall is also worried that Kylie really doesn’t know what she is letting herself in for,” the insider says, because at 20-years-old, Kylie’s still a kid herself. While she’s incredibly rich and can afford babysitters, nannies and all the help she can, the insider says that Kendall’s not convinced Kylie has considered what the “daily grind of being a mom” might be. “Kendall, and the rest of the family, will obviously be there for Kylie through thick and thin, but Kendall can’t help thinking Kylie really hasn’t thought this through realistically, and isn’t prepared for what’s to come.”

What’s to come…might be another Jenner with a “K” name. While Kendall is worried that Kylie’s not ready for motherhood, the Life Of Kylie star is busy going over the small details, including her baby’s name. With Kylie reportedly having a baby girl, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that’s she’s concerning keeping the K-naming tradition that gave the world, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. While she hasn’t locked down a name yet, she’d like something “clever with a ‘K.’”

What do you think about Kendall’s concerns, HollywoodLifers?