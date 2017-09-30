Is Tyga Now Denying That He’s Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy?! See His Cryptic Rap Lyrics

Tyga, make up your mind! The rapper, who previously claimed he is the father of Kylie Jenner’s alleged baby, just freestyled a new rap with Keke Palmer in which he seems to totally deny any paternal connection.

Is Tyga, 27, about to be a father of two? We actually have no idea right now. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie Jenner, 20, is allegedly pregnant with her first child. And though outlets are saying it’s her current beau Travis Scott‘s, 25, little one, her ex Tyga was previously vocal about the baby’s paternity. Though he insisted on Snapchat “that’s my kid,” in a now deleted post, he’s now rapping the exact opposite — we think. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy.

The rapper appeared in Keke Palmer‘s, 24, Instagram “For the D” challenge video on Sept. 27 and dropped a line that seemed to be a very pointed remark about Ky’s baby. Keke and Tyga shot the video on the set of MTV’s Scream, with a big crowd of onlookers. Though she is supposed to be the star of the challenge video, a viral trend inspired by rapper GameOva Reedy, these lyrics from Tyga draw the spotlight to him immediately: “The baby mine? Hell no, for that p***y.” Whoa, okay, so is he talking about Kylie? Cause if so, we really need to know what’s going on right now. Especially because an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how Ky never wanted a baby with him.

News first broke about Kylie’s alleged pregnancy a week ago and since then we’ve been waiting with baited breath for someone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan to confirm the news. However, no officially statement has come and now there are reports that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnant too! But we’re pretty sure if she is, then it’s her boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, baby. At least, no one else has claimed otherwise yet.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga is Kylie’s baby daddy or not? Why do you think he keeps going back and forth on it? Let us know below!