Blake Shelton Sweetly Brags About ‘Messing Around’ With Girlfriend Gwen Stefani

TMI, Blake Shelton! The country music superstar introduced his bae, Gwen Stefani, during an intimate performance, and he seemed so happy to recount how they fell in love after they started fooling around!

Actually, it was really adorable when Blake Shelton, 41, brought up Gwen Stefani, 47, during the Sept. 29 concert at the Ole Red Tishomingo in Oklahoma. It’s so obvious that this lovable goof is mad about her. In between songs, Blake explained how the love between him and Gwen began, saying they were “starting to hang out together and…mess around.” Gwen’s face when he says that? Priceless. As the audience cheered this on, Blake – ever the scamp – tried to save it. “You know, texting each other.” Right.

It’s that’s sweet — if not slightly corny – sense of humor that probably won over Gwen’s heart. Clearly, she’s now his number one fan, as she was one of the 150 people in the audience for this special performance. This Blake Shelton concert benefitted the nonprofit J.C. Reaching Out, a local charity that provided assistance to family members of people battling cancer, according to the venue’s website. Not everyone got to see Blake play some of his classics, including “Neon Light,” “The Baby,” and “A Guy With A Girl.” Thankfully, Gwen live streamed a few clips of this concert through her Instagram account.

The best performance of the night, though? That belongs to Gwen herself. She was walking into the bar, Blake was belting out an awesome rendition of “Every Time I Hear That Song.” Well, every time Gwen hears that song, she must feel all the love in the world, because she joined in, singing to all her IG followers. It was incredible.

Perhaps these two can record a duets album? Or maybe just an EP? These two keep dropping collaborations that leave fans begging for more. First, they put out “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which proved that Gwen’s pop vocals work extremely well with a country beat. And recently, they kicked off the holiday season early. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” the duet on Gwen’s new holiday album, is destined to become a modern Christmas classic. Perhaps they can hit PAUSE on “messing around” – briefly – and record an album together?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you want Gwen and Blake to cut a record together? What do you think about the way he seemed so happy that he gets to “mess around” with her?