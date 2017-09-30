Is Bernice Burgos Trying To Prove She’s Hotter Than Tiny? See Her Jaw-Dropping New Selfie

OMG! Bernice Burgos just posted her sexiest selfie yet! Is she trying to get T.I.’s attention now that he and Tiny are back together!? See the pic right here!

Bernice Burgos, 37, just shared a pic that is bound to have you lingering over every detail! The woman who was rumored to have nearly destroyed T.I.‘s, 37, marriage posed in a super-light green romper that easily shows off her nipple piercings and her insane curves! Wow! We are speechless. Could she be after the media mogul’s attention again? Check out tons more sweat-inducing snaps of Bernice right here!

There’s no denying that the camera loves this striking beauty (and her perfect skin!). “Good morning,” she captioned the stunning selfie. Later in the day, she treated her fans to a few glimpses of her rocking an LBD and we have to say — these are what Instagram was created for! Who know where she’s going but we are certain she’s in for a very good time! The question is: Just how does T.I.’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, feel about this snap now that she and her husband are back together?

Our insiders say that, when Bernice and T.I. ended things she was feeling pretty jilted! “Bernice was left with a very bitter taste in her mouth when Tip went back to Tiny,” a source previously close to Bernice told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would never have fallen for him if she thought he still had feelings for Tiny and that they would give their marriage another go. Tip swore to Bernice that his marriage was over and that he was getting a divorce, and Bernice fell for it hook, line, and sinker. But now she can’t help feeling played, that Tip just fed her a line, and she’s pissed. Tip made Bernice all these promises that when the dust settled on his divorce they would go public as a couple. But instead he went crawling back to Tiny.” Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Is Bernice trying to get T.I.’s attention? Tell us what you think below!