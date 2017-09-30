Ariel Winter Kisses Her Boyfriend Levi Meaden At Knott’s Scary Farm In Her Shortest Daisy Dukes

Sparks are flying! Ariel Winter flashed major skin on her freaky date night with Levi Meaden, rocking tiny Daisy Dukes and a tied-up shirt on Sept. 29. The lovebirds packed on major PDA at Knott’s Scary Farm!

Ariel Winter, 19, is already getting in the spirit of the season! The Modern Family actress lived it up to the fullest while making a stop by Knott’s Scary Farm with her longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, on Sept. 29. She dressed to impress for the special occasion, opting for a tied-up top, Daisy Duke shorts and sky-high pumps. Ariel looked totally smitten with her beau, placing her hand on his chest while taking pictures on the black carpet. Standing up on her tip-toes in her heels, she sweetly planted a kiss on Levi and flashed her toned abs! The lovebirds were having a blast while posing with Ariel’s co-star Nolan Gould, 18, and several ghoulish characters. See pics of all the celebs at Knott’s Scary Farm, here.

It certainly was a star-studded affair that evening, since Famous In Love star Bella Thorne, 19, even showed up. She wasn’t afraid to go bold, rocking bright blue eye shadow, a tiny crop top and crimson pants. Shenae Grimes, 27, Vanessa Hudgens, 28, and Kellan Lutz, 32, were also among the famous stars who enjoyed the highly anticipated event. There was no shortage of style and it was all about goth-inspired looks when it came to the ladies’ fashion cues. Meanwhile, Ariel and her boyfriend Levi have been redefining couple goals all summer long, last documenting their romantic trip to Lake Tahoe before she started school this fall at UCLA. C’est la vie!

Ariel is known for flaunting major skin, but she recently insisted her booty-baring displays don’t always happen on purpose. “I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts…” she wrote via Twitter on Sept. 5. “My ass just eats them up and then I don’t notice… awkward af.” The actress fired back at haters previously, claiming that people shouldn’t judge her for dressing sexy. “If you want to wear a short skirt and show your body like I do, it doesn’t mean you’re a whore. And it doesn’t mean you’re not one,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in their latest issue. “People call me stupid because I post photos of my butt when the real thing is, I love my butt.” Get it, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this PDA pic of Ariel and Levi? Tell us, below!