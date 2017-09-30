Ariel Winter’s Hottest Halloween Costumes Ever: Playboy Bunny & More

Ariel Winter is the queen of Halloween! Over the years, she’s had a number of amazing Halloween costumes. From a Playboy bunny to a Greek goddess, these are her hottest Halloween costumes. Take a look and get psyched for Halloween 2017!

In 2016 alone, Ariel Winter, 19, rocked four incredible Halloween costumes. Every one of them was totally different and totally hot! First, she stepped out as a Playboy bunny. She had the iconic look down — the strapless bodysuit, ears, and tail. But this was just one of many Halloween costumes for Ariel. Next, she was clearly inspired by Emma Stone’s character, Olive, in Easy A. The outfit included an all-black corset one-piece, high heels, and a big red “A” on her chest. Ariel and Olive have a similar cause that they’re passionate about. Olive decided to use what she learned from the classic novel The Scarlet Letter to take a stand against slut-shaming. Ariel is constantly shutting down slut-shamers and body-shamers on social media who want to tear her and other girls down.

The Modern Family starlet went for a super spooky and sexy look for Just Jared’s annual Halloween bash in 2016. She dressed up in a sexy nurse costume and had her face painted to channel her inner zombie. To top it all off, she rocked a platinum blonde wig that gave off serious Daenerys Targaryen vibes. Finally, Ariel transformed into a Greek goddess. She really goes all out for Halloween, doesn’t she?

The year before, Ariel went for a rocker vibe with a bright red wig and leather pants for a Halloween party. She can truly slay any Halloween costume. We can’t wait to see what she has planned for Halloween this year! Her reign as the queen of Halloween isn’t over, that’s for sure! Take a look at her hottest Halloween costumes in our gallery now!

