Did Fans Just Uncover That Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Are Performing The VS Show Together?

Stop everything! Is Taylor Swift reuniting with her ex, Harry Styles, for an epic performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Look at what fans uncovered that has everyone freaking out.

So, this is why some Swifities are losing it right now. A Taylor Swift fan account, @TSUpdatesNY, uncovered a Shanghai Statement that says Taylor, 27, and Harry Styles, 23, were granted an “administrative license” on Sept. 28. This allows them to perform 4 songs on November 20, 2017 (the date on the original document. Google Translates it into 2021, which is incorrect.) “Location: Oriental Pearl Anshut Culture and Sports Development (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Mercedes-Benz Culture Center) 3. Actor: American singer Taylor Alison Swift, United Kingdom Singer Harry Edward Styles and 48 foreign staff 4. Performance: Branding activities (singing 4 songs)”

Whoa. If both Harry and Taylor were to perform, it would make this Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show the biggest one – ever! Though, the date on the statement the fan found raises a few questions. The Victoria’s Secret show is happening on Nov. 28, as it will air live on CBS at 10 PM ET, according to HollywoodLife.com’s sister site, Deadline. Hmm. Does this “November 20” date mean that Taylor and Harry are recording their performances ahead of time? What’s the deal? HollywoodLife.com has reached out for confirmation and will update this post with any new information.

Apparently, this Shanghai Statement says that @taylorswift13 and @Harry_Styles are set to perform 4 songs each at the #VSFS2017 in November! pic.twitter.com/FKBnwbDUUu — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) September 30, 2017

Taylor is no stranger to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She rocked the stage, playing “I Knew You Were Trouble” in 2013 and in 2014, she performed “Blank Space” and – appropriately enough – “Style.” Taylor also gave the Victoria’s Secret Angels a run for their money, as she performed those hits while wearing lingerie. It, needless too say, was pretty hot.

Harry, on the other hand, hasn’t graced the VS stage yet – not at part of One Direction or as a solo artist. Of course, the big deal — if he is showing up in Shanghai — is that he’ll be sharing the spotlight with Taylor. You know, Taylor — the woman who wrote “I knew You Were Trouble,” “Treacherous” and “Style” about him. Wait – Taylor performed two of those songs at a past Victoria’s Secret show. Huh. Awkward.

Are you hyped over the possibility that Taylor and Harry could be performing together, HollywoodLifers? Do you hope this happens?