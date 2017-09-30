‘SNL’: Donald Trump Hangs Up On San Juan Mayor — Has No Clue Puerto Rico Is Part Of U.S.

He’s back! Donald Trump AKA Alec Baldwin once again reprised his beloved role as the 45th Presidetn of the United States on the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and we are dying!

Alec Baldwin, 59, returned to Saturday Night Live to once again to lampoon Donald Trump, 71, in the opening sketch of the 43rd season premiere! For this sketch, they ripped the 45th president for his troubling comments directed at San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz and his handling of the crisis in Puerto Rico. Then he hangs up on her! They also tossed some jabs at Trump for telling the NFL to fire players who take a knee. But that was just the beginning! Check out more pics of the leading man right here!

Oh, how we’ve missed Alec’s hammy portrayal of the POTUS! Alec’s cheesy Donald got a visit during the sketch from none other than Attorney General Jeff Session (Kate McKinnon, 33) who ends up on Trump’s knee! With so many controversies brewing around the White House, it’s a welcome surprise to have the ultimate caricature of the Commander-in-Chief back!

Alec won an Emmy for SNL performance last year, which brilliantly criticized the Trump’s rise in the primaries, the general election and finally his arrival at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. He took a jab at Donald for never winning an Emmy for The Apprentice during his acceptance speech, then added this biting comment: “I want to thank my wife. My wife and I had three children in three years and we didn’t have a child last year during the SNL season. I wonder if there is a correlation there. All you men up there, you put that orange wig on, it’s birth control, trust me.” Zing! Here’s hoping we get another season loaded with Trump appearances!

SNL season premiere starts with a call between Trump and Mayor Cruz. pic.twitter.com/X7cJWvggO2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you happy to see Alec return to SNL?! Tired of these sketches on the president? Let us know!