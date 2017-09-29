Younes Bendjima Surprises Kourtney Kardashian With Bed Of Roses & Caresses Her Thigh

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima knows how to treat his lady! He gave her a romantic surprise of a rose covered bed, then got to caress her bare thigh in sexy new pics.

You get it girl! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, finally has a man who is treating her like the goddess she is. Her hot young boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, gave her a sexy surprise when it came to hitting the sheets on Sept. 29. The reality star showed off a pic on her Instagram stories where he had decorated the covers of their white Parisian hotel bed with pastel colored rose petals. As is that wasn’t enough, he had a bunch of them perfectly shaped to form a giant heart in the middle, as a luxe chandelier hung in the foreground of the pic, giving off a soft, romantic light. We bet Scott Disick, 34, never once in all of their nine years together ever did something so touching and from the heart for the reality star.

Kourtney then let us know that the couple would be putting the floral covered bed to good use, as her next pic showed a close up of her upper thighs with Younes’ hand in between her legs! She is laying down in the photo and showing off her sexy lace stockings that flash her bare skin just below her undies,and there’s Younes, clasping the top of her left thigh oh so close to her crotch. The model definitely proves that if treat a lady right with a romantic gesture like a bed full of roses, it definitely will come with rewards! See Kourt and Younes’ romance, here.

The KUWTK star keeps showing the world how happy she is with her sexy boyfriend, from these steamy pics from her stories to all of the PDA they’ve been packing on since arriving in Paris together for Fashion Week. They were spotted getting super snuggly at Europe’s version of the Happiest Place On Earth — Disneyland! Kourt also indulged her man’s love of his home soccer team, Paris St. Germain, as she attended the squad’s Champions League group match game against Bayern on Sept. 27. She kept sweetly going in for kisses and he returned them, though at one point he was busted for trying to keep one eye on the field while smooching Kourt. Hey, for her to sit through a soccer match shows she’s pretty darn serious about this guy! Fortunately, he knows how to say thank you in such romantic ways.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Younes will end up getting engaged?