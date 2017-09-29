Luke Null: 5 Things To Know About ‘Saturday Night Live’s Newest Addition

The season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’ is nearly upon us and they’re making some last-minute additions to cast! Here’s everything you need to know about Luke Null, the beloved sketch comedy show’s newest member!

Dying to watch the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling, 36, and music guest JAY-Z, 47! Trust us, you are not alone! But before air time arrives, you need to get to know Luke Null, 27! He’s just been added to the cast and we feel we’d better get familiar with this guy before he becomes a household name! So here’s 5 things everyone should know about this rising star! Head here for more pics from season 43 of SNL!

1) Luke is all about Chicago. It makes sense because that’s where he honed his chops as a performer at the iO Theater. It’s a training center for improv talent. And if those humble beginnings are any indication, then he is destined for great things! Why? Because everyone from Stephen Colbert, 53, to Chris Farley to Amy Poehler, 46, spent some time at the iO Theater!

2) He’s also a huge sports fan! His Instagram account is loaded with visits to exciting sporting events. Whether it’s minor league soccer or a baseball game, he’s down for it! Based on his accounts alone, we’re also going to bet he’s fond of puppies and pints of lager! But, really, who isn’t!?

3) Apparently he was destined to be on SNL! According to Luke’s mother Cindy Null, an elementary school teacher at Kings’ South Lebanon Elementary in Maineville, Ohio, joining the prestigious comedy show is a dream come true for her son. “He has always wanted to be on Saturday Night Live,” she told the Journal-News. He started acting and being in plays in junior high … taught himself how to play the guitar and he actually spoke of it, saying he would love to be on Saturday Night Live.” Aw!

4) He has mastered Twitter. No, really. His comedic chops are on full display in 140-character posts that hint at some brilliant fun to come. For instance: “Went to a fortune teller who predicted that they were going to re-release Fred Claus in theaters. TRUST IN THE SUPERNATURAL.” What?! Love it!

5) He celebrated getting on SNL in the cutest way possible — with champagne! He and his GF Kaitlin Cady Shultz took a bottle of the bubbly to a small balcony where he sprayed it all over the cars below! Afterwards he said, “We’re going to Disney World!” Indeed you are.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU planning to tune in for the season premiere!? Take a minute to get familiar with Luke’s new cast mates Chris Redd, 32, and Heidi Gardner as well!