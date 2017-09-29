‘Saturday Night Live’: Everything You Need To Know About Season 43 — Who’s Hosting & More

Live from New York, it’s about to be Saturday night! ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 43 kicks off Sept. 30. Before tuning in, get the rundown on who’s hosting, who’s not returning, and more!

*Some of your favorite celebs are hosting this year! Ryan Gosling, 36, will kick off season 43 as the host of the Sept. 30 episode, which will premiere at 11:30 p.m. ET. He’ll be joined by musical guest JAY-Z, 47. The next episode, Oct. 7, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, 32, will be hosting for the first time, with Sam Smith, 25, as the musical guest. Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, 39, will host the Oct. 14 episode, and P!nk, 38, will be performing. We will keep you updated as more hosts are announced!

*A few key cast members aren’t coming back. Bobby Moynihan, 40, Vanessa Bayer, 35, and Sasheer Zamata, 31, will not be returning. Bobby, who was on SNL from 2008 to 2017, is currently starring on the new CBS series Me, Myself, and I. After being on the show for 7 seasons, Vanessa has also left the show. Sasheer won’t be returning either after four SNL seasons. All other cast members are returning.

*Yes, Alec Baldwin is still playing Donald Trump. The Emmy winner will be returning as the current POTUS on the Sept. 30 season premiere. He hasn’t said how long he’ll keep popping up on the show, but he told Ellen DeGeneres, 59, that he’ll at least be in “a couple” of episodes.

*There are some newbies heading to the show! Chris Redd, 32, Heidi Gardner, and Luke Null will be filling in the space left behind by Bobby, Vanessa, and Sasheer. Chris appeared in the Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping with SNL alum Andy Samberg, 39. He most recently had a series regular role on Netflix’s Disjointed. Heidi has voiced the character of Cooch on Crackle’s SuperMansion. Luke has performed at iO Chicago.

*SNL will air live from coast-to-coast! The show will air live simultaneously around the country. Each episode will air live at:

11:30 p.m. Eastern

10:30 p.m. Central

9:30 p.m. Mountain

8:30 p.m. Pacific

