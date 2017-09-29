K-POP World Festival Live Stream: Watch The Amazing Performances Online

The K-POP World Festival has arrived! Don’t miss a minute of all the action at the world’s biggest musical event dedicated to Korean pop music. Watch the live stream now!

Korean pop music fans, the K-POP World Festival is here! The festival is being held on September 29 at Changwon Sports Complex Stadium in South Korea. The annual singing and dancing competition is being live streamed for the first time on YouTube. The K-POP World Festival will also be live streamed on Twitter. How exciting! The festival starts at 7 p.m. Korea Standard Time, which is 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. WATCH THE EVENT HERE!

As if the K-POP World Festival couldn’t get any better, there are tons of amazing performances from some of Korean pop’s biggest groups. BTS, TWICE, Ailee, B.A.P., MONSTA X, NCT 127, and ASTRO will all be performing during the live event. BTS just released their highly-anticipated album, Love Yourself: Her, so we can’t wait to see what they have in store for fans!

The event is now in its seventh year and is organized by South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of several government agencies. This year, more than a dozen finalists are competing for the top prize. This year’s finalists are: I.V. from the United States, One Piece from Canada, KINGSMAN from Malaysia, Oops Crew! from Vietnam, Immortals Army from India, Fragiles Dance Crew from Nigeria, PartyHard from Russia, R3D Seven from Hungary, Ana Lucia from Peru, Akif from Singapore, Antsa from Madagascar, Sinem Kadioglu from Turkey, and Tiffani Afifa and Alphiandi from Indonesia.

