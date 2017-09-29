Tori Kelly Is Engaged: ‘Should’ve Been Us’ Singer & Pro Athlete André Murillo Getting Married

OMG! Tori Kelly and her fella Andre Murillo just decided to make it official! Here’s all the adorable details on their engagement and a pic of the ring!

Another Hollywood couple is headed down the aisle! This time it’s hitmaker Tori Kelly, 24, and her basketball player beau Andre Murillo, 27, who just got engaged! The cute couple made the announcement with an Instagram post. The “Should’ve Been Us” singer shared a black-and-white still of herself covering her shocked face as her hunky fiance happily stands behind her. And on her left hand is a giant sparkler! “I love you,” she captioned the image. Aww! Check out more stills of the gorgeous bombshell right here!

Although these two are pretty private, we do know they’ve only been a item since Dec. of 2016, according to E! News. Considering it’s been less than a year since this romance began, should we expect a shorter engagement from these two!? Also, are we even going to know when they tie the knot!? We certainly hope so after sharing this touching photo with fans! So many questions!

The gorgeous songwriter has already had a whirlwind 2017 including loads of new collabs with Chris Lane, 32, and performing at the Hand-In-Hand benefit concert on Sept. 12 where she and Luis Fonsi, 39, delivered a stirring bilingual rendition of “Hallelujah.” Tori has been very forthright about her faith in the past, so we’re betting she and Andre will opt for a more traditional ceremony. Let the guessing game begin on who will be dropping by to perform after the nuptials! We’re hoping it’s a cavalcade of stars! But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see. Congrats, you two!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as excited for these two are we are?! Dying for more details on their courtship? Tell us your thoughts below!