T.I. Trying To Get Tiny Pregnant Again To ‘Seal The Deal’ On Reconciliation

Things are better than ever between Tiny and T.I., but the rapper can think of one way to make their reconciliation totally magical: a baby! Tip is all about having another kid with his sexy MILF!

And baby makes…10?! T.I. and Tiny are the parents of seven kids together, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for more. Well, least in Tip’s eyes. The rapper, a source tells us, wants to have another baby with Tiny! For those pointing out that they just got back together, he’s well aware. But he’s convinced that welcoming another bundle of joy into the world will make his reunion with his beloved wife that much realer, and sweeter.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Thanks to all her hard work, exercise, and dieting, Tiny has achieved what she is calling her ‘get-your-man-back body’. While her friends were telling her to get sexy for revenge, her plan was just the opposite. She wanted to lock in T.I. again, and thanks to all her body makeover it worked. She is feeling hotter than ever and her sex life with T.I. is super juicy. It’s better than ever! T.I. is feeling Tiny’s sexy curves so he gave her his credit card and told her to go on a shopping spree for new lingerie,” a source toldEXCLUSIVELY. “Thanks to all her hard work, exercise, and dieting, Tiny has achieved what she is calling her ‘get-your-man-back body’. While her friends were telling her to get sexy for revenge, her plan was just the opposite. She wanted to lock in T.I. again, and thanks to all her body makeover it worked. She is feeling hotter than ever and her sex life with T.I. is super juicy. It’s better than ever!

Tiny has been rocking the new lingerie and they have been having more fun together than ever. But what T.I. finds most sexy about Tiny what a great mother she is,” the source dished. “He’s trying to get Tiny pregnant again to seal the deal. He loves his family and wants as many kids as possible. He is far from over with being a father, and thinks Tiny is a sexy MILF .”

