Taylor Swift Gives Shout-Out To Squad Members Selena Gomez & Haim Sisters With New Playlist

Taylor Swift has curated a ‘Songs Taylor Loves’ playlist, and you know BFFs like Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and HAIM are included. We always knew she had good taste! So who else made the cut?

Taylor Swift, 27, has written a love letter in the form of an epic new Spotify playlist today, Sept. 29, and it’ll definitely keep you busy for the next four and a half hours. Listen to her playlist full of jams from Selena Gomez, 25, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and more below!

It’s worth pointing out that Tay has had a testy relationship with the streaming service over the years. She famously took all of her music off Spotify in 2014, writing in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal: “Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for. It’s my opinion that music should not be free.” She’s since returned to the platform, but not without referencing the whole thing in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video (remember that scene where she robs a streaming service?).

Anyway, pop superstars Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande all made the list, as well as Tay’s collaborators and tour openers Shawn Mendes and Bleachers. There are 70 songs in total, and we’re thrilled to get a glimpse into what music is Taylor’s mind lately! See more pics of Taylor and her squad here.

Taylor also gives a nod to her country roots with the playlist. Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Brett Young and Chris Stapleton are all included, proving that Taylor hasn’t forgotten where she started! “WUT?!” Maren tweeted excitedly once she heard Taylor was a fan. Love it!

Listen to Tay’s current favorite songs:

