Oblivious Prince Harry Has His Popcorn Stolen By Adorable Little Girl & His Reaction’s Priceless

Our hearts can’t take the cuteness! Prince Harry made a tiny new friend after a toddler cheekily stole the distracted prince’s popcorn. Watch here how Harry responded when he caught the cutie in the act!

Ladies, prepare to swoon! Prince Harry, 33, was minding his own business while munching on popcorn at the Invictus games on Sept. 27, when an adorable blonde toddler hilariously began snatching his snack when he wasn’t looking. Finally catching the tiny thief red-handed, Harry sweetly started playing with the little girl, and lucky for us, every heart-warming moment was caught on camera! Click here to see adorable pics of Harry’s niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Chatting with a friend at the international Paralympic-style multi-sport event, Harry didn’t notice when two-year-old Emily Henson began stealing his popcorn kernel by kernel. Like a scene out of a sitcom, every time Harry looked down to take a handful, Emily snatched her hand away just in time. After a few minutes, Harry finally notices the small hand in his popcorn bucket, and instinctively pulls it away from the toddler. After a second though, he smiles and hands her a piece of popcorn with the biggest grin on his face! Their cute exchange continues as the prince playfully teases her and repeatedly feeds her his popcorn and laughs with her. It really doesn’t get much sweeter than this!

Clearly Harry knows how to make a toddler smile, which is due in part to having plenty of practice with his niece Princess Charlotte, 2, and his nephew Prince George, 4. And with a new royal baby on the way, as Kate Middleton, 35, is currently pregnant with her and Prince William‘s, 35, third child, Harry will get to be the fun uncle yet again! In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the prince is completely psyched about the family’s impending new arrival.

Call it the Prince and the Popcorn. Cheeky child swipes a snack from Prince Harry at the #InvictusGames in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/0koUulImec — CBC News (@CBCNews) September 28, 2017

“Harry is probably the happiest of all the royals that William and Kate are expecting again, he’s pretty much as overjoyed as the new parents-to-be themselves!” a palace insider shares with us EXCLUSIVELY. But now that Harry has the whole uncle thing down pat, we can’t wait for him to become a dad! Hopefully he and Meghan Markle, 36, will tie the knot soon.

