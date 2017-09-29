National Coffee Day: Free Cups Of Joe & More Awesome Deals

We know what you’re here for: the free coffee. Don’t worry — we’ve rounded up the best deals, freebies and special coffee concoctions to be found on National Coffee Day here!

National Coffee Day is today, Sept. 29, so sound the alarm, because your daily staple just became FREE. Below, we’ve laid out every place you can visit to get free cups of coffee and more sick deals today or this weekend only! Click through the gallery to see pics of the specials.

7-Eleven is offering free Coffee for 7Rewards Members from 9/29-10/1. You can also get a free 12 oz coffee at Cinnabon! Then, visit any of the Cafe Grumpy locations in NYC and enjoy any coffee selection from the pourover menu for $3.50 (regular price $4.75+). They’ll also be offering a BOGO deal on bottled Cold Brew + Milk and Cold Brew + Chocolate throughout the day.

Get a free medium-sized hot coffee for free when you purchase a medium/large/extra large cup of hot coffee at Dunkin’ Doughnuts. Or, in honor of National Coffee Day, La Colombe is making their Draft Latte cans available online for a single purchase. You can now purchase 1 can, try, test and give to a friend! You can then purchase it in 4 packs of 16 packs, or by monthly subscriptions.

New York’s Le Petit Parisien is offering a FREE coffee with any pastry or sandwich purchase, all day! Visit either of their locations in Midtown East (249 E 53rd St) or the East Village (32 E 7th St) to claim your free cup. Midtown East is open 7:30am – 8:30pm and the East Village is open 8:30am – 6:30pm.

When you ride with Lyft on National Coffee Day morning in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas or Philadelphia, be on the lookout for free cans of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee. You can also get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe at McDonald’s when you download the My McCafe App.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day in the best way, turning a one-day celebration into a full weekend of FREE coffee beverages! From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, customers will be able to choose from any size Krispy Kreme signature hot brewed blends (Smooth or Rich) or a small Krispy Kreme premium iced coffee available in a variety of delicious flavors.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea is offering a free medium drip coffee with purchase of blended coffee beans.

The team at Pourt (35 Cooper Sq in NYC) are serving up a FREE small coffee of your choice! Just visit the bustling East Village hot-spot on National Coffee Day for a complimentary cup of Intelligentsia coffee, no strings attached. Although, you may be tempted to accompany your beverage with a warm Chanson pastry or a delicious snack made fresh from their menu. Open from 8am – 8pm, it’s definitely worth escaping the office for a visit, or you could just stay seated and power down in their coworking space. (Offer is valid 1 per customer.)

At Seven Grams Caffe in NYC, get a free brewed coffee (House Blend or Single Estate-Brazil) with every pastry purchase! The freebie will be running all day long on 9/29 (operating hours are 7am-7pm).

At Soft Swerve in NYC, you can stop by for the city’s first-ever Vietnamese Coffee Cold Brew Soft Serve Ice Cream! Madame Vo owners Jimmy Ly and Yen Vo worked with Soft Swerve owners Jason Liu and Michael Tsang to create the special dessert.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters is offering free shipping for all orders over $25.00 through October 3rd.

Free coffee for Tim Hortons app users starts today. You can also get a free any-size coffee all day at Wawa!

Trademark Taste + Grind (38 W 36th St in NYC) is offering a FREE serving of limited edition Cold Brew Soft Serve with Mocha Crumble all day on Friday, September 29. Made in-house, the creamy sensation is double caffeinated with cold brew infused soft serve and Four J Coffee crumbly topping. It’s so darn delicious that Trademark is keeping the soft serve on their menu for the whole weekend at just $2! Walk into Trademark Taste + Grind, open 7am – 6pm from now – Sunday, Oct. 1 and enjoy. (Offer is valid 1 per customer.)

