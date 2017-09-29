Surprise! Miley Cyrus gave a treat to all her fans during an Instagram Live video. For the first time in what feels like forever, she sang ‘The Climb’ and it was absolutely stunning!

“New jams & Oldies but goodies!” Miley Cyrus, 24, captioned an Instagram video that summed up her Sep. 28 live stream, where she performed “I Would Die For you,” “Wrecking Ball,” and – for the first time in six years – “The Climb.” Miley also noted that “Wrecking Ball” hit the top of the charts four years ago on that very day, so it just made her want to sing! “All on tonight’s (and my first) LIVE STREAM!!!”

“Had the best listening party I could everrrr ask for!” Miley added. “Thank you for sharing a very special night with me! Can’t wait to see y’all [at] my album release tomorrow in Nashville. Looooove you w all my [heart].” For those who couldn’t make it to Music City to celebrate the release of her new album, Younger Now, they had to settle for the live performance. The highlight of Miley’s a capella performance had to be “The Climb,” as many were in tears while watching this rare performance.

“Okay, but 2017 Miley singing ‘The Climb’ is EVERYTHING,” one fan tweeted, while another one was FURIOUS that she missed it. “Miley DID NOT MAKE A F*CKING LIVE [STREAM] AND SANG THE CLIMB WHILE I WAS DEADASS SLEEPING!” Well, thankfully, nothing is truly lost on the Internet and this fan will be able to watch the video over and over again. Maybe Miley will bust it out during her next tour?

Thank you for sharing a very special night with me! Can't wait to see y'all @ my album release tomorrow in Nashville! Love you w all my ❤️! pic.twitter.com/o4hmAGhfIw — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 29, 2017

Miley DID NOT MAKE A FUCKING LIVE AND SANG THE CLIMB WHILE I WAS DEADASS SLEEPING FFKFKCKFKFKCKCLCLDLDLDLDL IM FUCKING SCREAMING — iara (@overlovemiley) September 29, 2017

Miley sang so many of her older songs on Instagram Live tonight including The Climb, Wrecking Ball, Space Boots, We Can’t Stop, and SMS! — Miley News Source (@MCNewsSource) September 29, 2017

“The Climb,” made famous by 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie, wasn’t intentionally written for the flick, according to Today’s 101.9. ““I was just driving to work one day. It’s just a typical day, nothing really special about that day. And I just had this melody in my head,” the song’s co-writer, Jessi Alexander, said. The song was shopped around to many country stars before it got to Miley. Thankfully it did because it has gone on to help change people’s lives. “It went on. . .every different kind of radio,” Miley said in 2010, per Rolling Stone. “I met everyone. I met 3-year-olds, I met 30-year-olds, I met 80-year-olds. . . .I got so many different fans.” Hopefully, those fans tuned into that live stream. If they didn’t, they missed something special.

What do you think about Miley singing “The Climb,” HollywoodLifers?