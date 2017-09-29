Mia Farrow Coached My Sister To Make Sexual Abuse Claims Against My Dad Woody Allen, Says Son

Yikes! The adopted son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen is making shocking allegations that his actress mom coached his sister to make horrifying sexual abuse claims against his director dad. We’ve got the details.

The never ending family drama between exes Woody Allen, 81 and Mia Farrow, 72, has just taken another dark turn, as their adopted son Moses Farrow is making shocking claims against his mom. In a new book, he's slamming the woman who raised him with allegations that she's abusive and tried to turn him and his siblings against their director dad. He says that his sister Dylan Farrow, 32, was coached by his mom to make sexual abuse allegations against Allen from when she was a seven-year-old girl. "Now that I no longer live in fear of her rejection, I am free to share how she cultivated and brainwashed me," he is quoted saying in Start to Finish: Woody Allen and the Art of Moviemaking, by author Eric Lax, which hits bookstores on Oct. 3.

Now in all fairness, Lax and Allen are friends and Moses has made these claims against Farrow in the past, the difference is this time he will go into greater detail than ever before about it in the new book. In an excerpt obtained by the New York Times, the paper writes that "Moses contends that his mother was emotionally manipulative and physically abusive, detailing a number of alleged instances in which Ms. Farrow struck him or pressured the children to bend to her will."

The ongoing saga of whether or not Allen molested Dylan dates all the way back to 1992. That was the same year the director left Farrow after 14 years together for her adopted then-teenage daughter Soon Yi Previn, now 46 and married to Allen No charges were ever filed and the director has flatly denied the abuse happened, but Farrow was granted sole custody of their children. In 2014, Dylan came forward and wrote an open letter in the NYT detailing the alleged abuse in an incredibly descriptive fashion, which brought up the the family drama all over again.

At the time, Moses turned against his sister and defended his dad, telling PEOPLE magazine that, “‘Of course Woody did not molest my sister….I don’t know if my sister really believes she was molested or is trying to please her mother. My mother drummed it into me to hate my father for tearing apart the family and sexually molesting my sister.”

As for the new allegations that Moses is making about Farrow, it is absolutely breaking her heart. When reached by the NYT about what her estranged son said in the book, she told the paper that, “Moses has cut off his entire family including his ex-wife who was pregnant when he left. It’s heartbreaking and bewildering that he would make this up, perhaps to please Woody. We all miss and love him very much.”

