Kylie Jenner Shows Off Plumped Lips In 1st YouTube Video For Lip Kits After Baby News

FINALLY! Kylie Jenner debuted her first ever YouTube video to promote her lip kits — alongside bestie Jordyn Woods on Sept. 28 — and we’re so excited! Watch it here.

It seems like YouTube is absolutely full of beauty gurus nowadays, so we’ve been a little confused as to why it’s taken lip kit queen Kylie Jenner, 20, this long to hit the ‘Tube! She finally answered all our beauty prayers when her and Jordyn Woods, 20, posted their first YouTube video for Kylie Cosmetics’ fall line on Sept. 28. And her new fall shades weren’t the only thing Kylie showed off in the video. The reportedly pregnant Insta queen had her perfect pout on display, with her lips looking even larger than normal! Though Kylie is known for over-lining, her luscious lips were still very visible even without color. Kylie’s lips served as the perfect canvas to try on all five of her new fall colors, and bestie Jordyn helped her model the amazing colors too. Click here to see Kylie’s full lip transformation!

Kylie has previously admitted that lip fillers are a regular part of her beauty routine. In an exclusive interview HollywoodLife.com conducted with a top plastic surgeon, we discovered whether or not Kylie would have to forgo her injections during her reported pregnancy. Fortunately for Kylie, that’s not the case, but maybe her big lips are a side effect from the pregnancy itself! We’ll just use this as another clue until Kylie confirms the pregnancy news herself.

In addition to her flawless makeup, Kylie rocked a platinum blonde wig and a sporty black tank in her first Youtube video and was certainly glowing (and we don’t think it was from her Kylie Cosmetics highlighter)! Kylie admits in the video that she “really wanted to show [us] first my five new fall colors. Jordyn actually has ever seen them before,” which is super exciting. Her new collection includes five new lip kits with a totally new package design and an eyeshadow palette! Mark your calendars, the collection is set to drop on Oct. 6!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s larger lips are from more injections or pregnancy? Let us know below!