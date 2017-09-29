Did Kim Kardashian Secretly Reveal She, Khloe & Kylie Jenner Were Expecting Weeks Ago?

Fans are going wild while lurking for clues on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, especially after finding a cryptic post from a few weeks ago. Did the reality star sneakily hint that she, Khloe and Kylie Jenner were expecting!?

Kim Kardashian West, 36, finally announced that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting a third child, shortly after it was reported that her sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are also pregnant. Fans are still trying to wrap their minds around it all, now striving to put the pieces together one social media clue at a time. The reality queen may have tipped us off Sept. 3, as Bustle noticed, when she shared a pic with her sisters in the jacuzzi suitably captioned, “The 3 of us.” Wait, what?! More interestingly, Kim, Kylie and Khloe were standing in the order in which their pregnancy news broke, since it was technically revealed that Kim had a surrogate months ago. See Kylie’s alleged pregnancy pics, right here.

Kim shared the exciting news while calling Khloe via FaceTime in a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians which was released Sept. 28. “We’re having a baby,” she revealed. Kim started exploring surrogacy last season, and in June, it was reported that she and Yeezy found the perfect woman to carry their child. Fans were so thrilled after she spilled the tea, but they’re still eager to know if her famous sisters are also expecting. Kylie is reportedly pregnant with her first child and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, supposedly is the baby daddy! Her family hasn’t confirmed or denied the speculation and it’s really hard to tell if she has a baby bump at this point.

There seems to be something in the water in Calabasas, since three new babies could be on their way into the Kardashian-Jenner family! Khloe is reportedly expecting her first child with NBA stud Tristan Thompson, 26, and it’s claimed that she’s about three months along at this point. Khloe revealed that she was going off birth control on the finale and Tristan said that he wanted to have children with his leading lady on multiple occasions. With all this excitement going on in, we bet the next season of KUWTK will be out of this world — especially if all the surprising rumors are true!

