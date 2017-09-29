Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Planning Sexy Pregnant Nude Photo Shoot

Now that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both allegedly have babies on the way, they’re looking for ways to show off their simultaneous pregnancies. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they’re thinking about a sexy nude photo shoot featuring their baby bellies.

Seriously, what are the chances that both Khloe Kardashian, 33, and little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, would both allegedly be pregnant and due around the same time? Well, they reportedly are and will be looking to capitalize on ways to flaunt their matching baby bumps. “Khloe and Kylie would like to show the world at the same time their growing bellies and would like to do it in a magazine shoot than would be reminiscent of Demi Moore‘s iconic nude pregnancy pictorial in Vanity Fair. They would love to be belly to belly and together to show off their bumps in the most beautiful way possible,” a source close to the sisters tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We’re still waiting for both sisters to finally confirm reports that they’re simultaneously expecting, with Khloe by boyfriend of one year Tristan Thompson, 26, and Kylie by rapper Travis Scott, 25. Koko has only been seen out once since the news broke, and she was wearing a big sweatshirt to cover up any hint of a pregnancy. Kylie has been out and about shopping with pals, but has switched up her usually skin-tight and sexy wardrobe for oversized t-shirts and track pants to hide her midsection. What a relief it will probably be for the ladies further on down the line to be rocking baby bellies and sexy maternity outfits…as well as their bumps in nude photo shoots!

At least we finally got confirmation that one of the three Kar-Jenner sisters is definitely expecting, as the Season 14 mega-teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians dropped on Sept. 28. At the end Kim, 36, finally shares the worst kept secret ever, that she and Kanye West, 40, are having another child. There have been constant reports circulating since early June that the couple had secured a surrogate to carry their latest bundle of joy, a daughter that is due in Jan. 2018. Kim brushed aside the topic at NYFW on Sept. 9, saying “I think it’s super invasive when people are just… I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

At the very end of the trailer that E! released, Kim asks,”What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'” While Khloe responds, “The person’s pregnant?” Kim then proudly announces, “We’re having a baby!” OMG! Of course the ladies are going to use KUWTK to the max when it comes to revealing the newest additions to the family! Now we can’t wait for Khloe and Kylie’s bombshell pregnancy storylines to drop.

