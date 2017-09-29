Karrueche Tran’s Laughing At Chris Brown’s New Song: Her Friends Wouldn’t F*** Him

Chris Brown may have just promised to have sex with a bunch of his ex’s friends, but Karrueche Tran says he’s crazy if he thinks her friends would ever even entertain the idea of getting naked with him.

“Karrueche is laughing at Chris’s new song and her friends won’t stop texting her about it. She doesn’t know for certain if he is really talking about her, but she still feels like Chris is trippin’ if he thinks he can slip into her friends’ DMs and hook up with them. Karrueche feels like Chris can try if he wants, but none of her friends would ever even respond,” a source close to Karrueche tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Karrueche’s girls have loyalty and that is why they are friends. They would never sleep with Chris, not after what he put Karrueche through. Her group of girlfriends is small, tight and none of them would ever break girl code,” our source adds.

It looks like Chris isn’t going to have any luck hooking up with Karrueche’s friends. In case you haven’t heard the song yet, check out more of Chris’ verse from “F*cking & Kissing,” below:

You say I’m trippin’ but they the ones with it

I thought it was love

‘Til you went out tellin’ our business

Lyin’ when you know you did it

Cryin’ but don’t see no tears

I guess we really all guilty

Fake friends all circle around me

You wanna show everybody

‘Round me how I plead

Plead the truth, I’ma set you free

