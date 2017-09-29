Karla Luna: Fans Mourn The Actress Who Tragically Died From Cancer At 38

This is so sad. After a five year battle, Karla Luna has lost her life to cancer. As the news of her death continues to spread, fans have been expressing their sadness on social media.

Karla Luna has died at just 38 years old. One of her closest friends, Fernando Lozano, confirmed the devastating news on Twitter late Thursday, September 28. “With great sadness I share that my dear Karla Luna is already resting… RIP,” he wrote in Spanish, along with a black and white picture of himself and Karla during happier times. The news of Karla’s death comes just five days after she shared a beautiful message on Instagram. The actress shared a series of photos of herself completely bald and smiling with a gorgeous rainbow in the background, but it was the lengthy caption that really touched fans hearts. “Each day counts for all, every day must be special and add up for all,” the message from Karla begins in Spanish, which HollywoodLife.com has loosely translated here.

Karla continued, “because every human being has our own struggles and wars and all are important, no matter what size they have, they are all valuable for us and for God, and there is the beautiful thing if we can see it, see that God never leaves us to believe in his word and his promises.” The message ended on a positive note, with Karla not only uplifting her fans but also herself: “I believe and know … I feel good and I know my miracle will soon come!!!” We’re so sad to hear the news of Karla’s passing, especially as we read all of the heartbreaking tweets from her fans. Here are just a couple:

Rest In Peace, Karla Luna. Your love for life will remain inspiring and beautiful. 3 battles with cancer and you never gave up 💙 — King Virgo (@flowverchild) September 29, 2017

Spread your wings as you go and when God takes you back, he'll say, Hallelujah, you're home..🌠#karlaluna — sandy cantú™ (@sandy1694) September 29, 2017

