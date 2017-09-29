Joseline & Stevie J Ordered To Stop ‘Threatening & Harassing’ Each Other Amid Custody Battle

Play nice! Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J have reportedly been ordered to stop trash-talking each other after their heated split, according to new court docs. The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ exes will have to keep their cool!

Stevie J, 45, and his former flame Joseline Hernandez, 30, haven’t always had the most amicable relationship. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars have reportedly now been ordered to stop trash-talking each other amid their ongoing custody war, according to new court documents obtained by TMZ. A judge admonished the famous exes from “doing any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, or harassing” each other or their precious 9-month-old daughter Bonnie Bella. Things could get difficult since the order blocks them both from moving their little one out of Georgia for anything longer than two weeks, yet Joseline recently set up her new home in Miami and has been living it up to the fullest!

Hopefully time has healed old wounds, since the same order was issued more than 2 years ago. It remains unclear if Joseline just filed the old order with the court or if the judge re-issued it. Stevie last took to social media to vent his frustrations on Aug. 28, claiming the Puerto Rican Princess was keeping him away from their daughter. “Another day where I went to see Bonnie and I wasn’t able to see her,” he shared with his followers. “She would’t open the door for me, but she opened the door for Dawn [Heflin]’s niece? Free Bonnie, I’m gonna see you soon, babe. I’m gonna see you real soon.” Joseline and Stevie welcomed their baby girl in Dec. 2016 and they’re at least trying to do their best to co-parent their bundle of joy, even from a distance.

Joseline and Stevie won’t be spending as much time together anymore, especially since she quit L&HH. The Puerto Rican Princess revealed that she wanted to keep it moving so she could focus on expanding her brand, producing, acting and working on new music. “I don’t have any regrets,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY about her choice to walk away. “I was able to work on my music for seven years. I have over 10 music videos online on YouTube. I was able to get millions and millions of viewers on those videos, from the different sound of music that I do. It was definitely something great for me to do: a show like Love & Hip Hop, that was able to showcase my music. People were able to see kind of the music I do and see the different person I am.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline and Stevie will play it cool? Tell us, below!