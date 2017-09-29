First Pic Revealed Of Baby Cut Out Of Dying Mom’s Womb, By Woman Desperate For Kid

After being ripped out of the womb in a brutal attack, it’s a miracle now-22-month-old Jenasis Bradley is alive. But not only did the cutie survive her mom’s murder, she’s thriving & as adorable as ever! See her pic.

After the story of pregnant Angelikque Sutton getting murdered in November 2015, and having her unborn baby cut out of her uterus, shocked the nation, the first photos of that surviving child have been revealed. And at 22 months old, the little girl, Jenasis Bradley, has already been through a lot. In fact, the adorable tot is lucky to be alive. Angelikque and her fiancé, Patrick Bradley, 25, were set to be married the day Angelikque was brutally killed. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ADORABLE PHOTO OF JENASIS.

The mom-to-be was actually on her way to the Bronx courthouse to meet her betrothed, when she made a stop at a childhood friend’s house, Ashleigh Wade, 23. Ashleigh is now on trial for Angelikque’s murder, as she allegedly slit her throat and carved baby Jenasis out of her uterus in order to claim the baby as her own. “It’s my baby!” the accused killer allegedly insisted to cops at the blood-soaked scene nearly two years ago. Needless to say, it’s incredibly miraculous that Jenasis survived the whole ordeal. Today, the sweet child, who’s appeared in court with dad Patrick, looks like any other bubbly, babbling toddler.

She has wide curious eyes, a bright smile, and a precious, expressive face. Just looking at her, it’s hard to imagine that she entered the world in a nightmare of a situation.vPatrick, who has called Jenasis his “beautiful baby” is now teaching her how to “box,” while keeping her late mother alive for their child through photos, according to the New York Post. “Guard your face,” the proud father told the youngster, laughing as she balled her fists up in front of her eyes in an Instagram video.

“She’s doing fine,” Jenasis’ paternal grandmother, Joanna Bradley, shared with the publication. However, there are still tough moments for Angelikque’s loved ones — including Patrick. “I showed my daughter this pic of her mom and she started making this face,” he captioned an Instagram photo of Jenasis mimicking the funny face her mom was making in an old photo. “Moments like this be hard to handle.”

In the months leading up to Angelikque’s horrific murder, Ashleigh had feigned pregnancy and needed her friend’s baby to perpetuate the lie, Assistant Bronx DA Meredith Holtzman said earlier in the trial. “She had baby clothes, baby shoes, diapers, formula, a crib, everything that an expectant mother would need, except a baby,” Meredith explained. “She didn’t have a baby. For that she needed Angelikque Sutton.”

In addition to cutting Jenasis out of her body, Ashleigh is accused of slitting Angelikque’s voice box so that she couldn’t scream as she slashed her major arteries. The crime scene was so gruesome that on Sept. 28 a juror in the trial passed out cold just by looking at photos. Medical examiner Declan Mcguone was displaying an enlarged photo of Sutton’s discarded uterus and umbilical cord on a TV just feet away from the jury box when the juror fainted.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe baby Jenasis survived the brutal attack? Do you think Ashleigh will be convicted of murder?