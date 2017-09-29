Janet Jackson Had Near-Death Experience Working Out To Drop Baby Weight After Birth

While it may seem like Janet Jackson lost her baby weight over night, we spoke exclusively with her trainer who revealed not only does the star work hard for her bod, she recently almost lost her life in the process!

It’s not hard to believe that Janet Jackson, 51, is super dedicated when it comes to her workout regime. But speaking with her personal fitness trainer, Tony Martinez, we learned EXCLUSIVELY just how devoted to working out she truly is! After all, she could have lost her life during a particularly intense post-baby workout earlier this year! When asked about a crazy fitness moment he’s had with Janet, Tony told a wild story that could have ended VERY badly. Click here to see inspiring pics of celeb moms who got their flat abs back.

“We were in Atlanta jogging in the woods, and lighting struck,” the fitness guru revealed. “[The lightning] hit a tree, and Janet sprinted so fast back to the car I couldn’t catch up to her.” With a chuckle, Tony added, “Her speed is very deceptive.” His story, however, is no laughing matter! Janet — and also Tony for that matter — easily could have been struck by that lightening. In fact, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , an average of 51 people in the US get struck by lightning every year. This year alone, 15 people have died from getting struck! Eissa Al Mana. While speaking with Tony, he stressed that although he and Janet worked out continuously together during her pregnancy, she took a break after her child was born to rest, allow her body to recover, and spend time with baby Eissa. After her time off though, the singer hit the gym harder than ever! Normally however, Janet is in no real danger while getting her fitness on. In fact, Tony wanted Janet to be EXTRA careful after the 51-year-old gave birth to her first child in January , son. While speaking with Tony, he stressed that although he and Janet worked out continuously together during her pregnancy, she took a break after her child was born to rest, allow her body to recover, and spend time with baby Eissa. After her time off though, the singer hit the gym harder than ever!

“She is motivated, has a ton of fun, and is very dedicated,” Tony said of his superstar client. “Janet likes to workout 30-45 minutes, five times a week, so she is very active and that helps her maintain her incredible figure and stay in healthy shape.” The celeb trainer explained that because Janet is “so intense,” he’s constantly having to change the workouts he does with her in order to “keep her progression high.” “The workouts include my CoreDics, Resistance Bands, and Swiss ball,” he shared.

Whatever Tony has Janet doing, it’s working! Hitting the stage during her her State Of The World tour in Los Angeles on Sept. 7 — just eight months after giving birth — the singer looked insanely fit . She definitely could have fooled us that she had just had a baby!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how crazy is it that Janet nearly got struck by lightning while working out? Doesn’t her post-baby bod look incredible?