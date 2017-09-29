Is Wendy Williams In Denial About Her Husband’s Alleged Cheating? — Expert Speaks

Since news broke that Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter had an affair with a younger woman, she has remained in her man’s corner. But, is there more to the story? A relationship expert weighs in!

Wendy Williams, 53, may be living out a cheating scandal similar to the ones she covers during Hot Topics on her talk show. Her husband, Kevin Hunter, 46, is being accused of having a 10-year affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. The news broke on Sept. 25, and Wendy’s been forced to fight off countless affair rumors ever since. And, her reaction has remained the same — She’s seemingly unfazed. Wendy even made her own marriage a “Hot Topic” on her show, Sept. 26, where she said, “I stand by my guy,” after she denied that he cheated. However, could she be having a lapse of judgement?

After analyzing Wendy’s behavior in the aftermath of the allegations, Dating and Relationship Expert, Hunt Ethridge tells HL that “she is probably in some sort of denial.” He explains, “It is much easier to deny something than to admit to oneself that your feelings and judgement were so far off the mark. It’s a form of self-protection.” But, why? — After all of the allegations and the countless comments from fans, why would Wendy stick around?

Ethridge explains that there are numerous scenarios why someone would stay in a marriage amidst an alleged whirlwind scandal. “First off, there is the fact that there are a woeful lack of educated, successful men for women to date,” he admits. “So the average woman may [Note: I’m only speculating] be willing to put up with more from their partner, because the cost/benefit analysis of staying with them is greater than finding and coupling up with another person.”

As for another common scenario? — “Secondly, this could be an arrangement,” he says, explaining, ” A power couple may decide that they want to reach the top, together, and there will be a certain amount of ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ involved.”

And, a third situation. — “He [Wendy’s husband] may be pulling the ‘baby, I’m so sorry, I’ll totally change,” card each time, and in return, she hopes that ‘this time he’s serious.'”

Ethridge goes on to explain that Wendy could be denying the allegations in order to protect her own brand. “ Wendy needs to slam these reports because if she doesn’t she loses the ‘high ground’ in her career of sniping at others.” In case you’re not an avid viewer of Wendy’s talk show, she often takes shots at celeb couples who are in the midst of relationship woes. In the short, she isn’t afraid to speak her mind. “Even if she knows the opposite, Wendy needs to vociferously deny it in order to protect her brand.”

As mentioned above, Wendy slammed the cheating allegations surrounding her marriage on Sept. 26. She actually opened her show by addressing the infidelity rumors, where she said, “ I’m a straight shooter, Pow-Pow! … You can believe what you want, but…” [as she held up her left hand to flaunt her massive diamond wedding ring], “I stand by my guy.” She continued, “We commuted this morning … All is well in Hunterville,” Wendy assured her beloved audience. “Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you — I would let you know.”

The cheating reports came just days after Wendy and Hunter returned homefrom a romantic vacation to Barbados.

