Is Wendy Williams In Denial About Her Husband’s Alleged Cheating? — Expert Speaks
Since news broke that Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter had an affair with a younger woman, she has remained in her man’s corner. But, is there more to the story? A relationship expert weighs in!
Wendy Williams, 53, may be living out a cheating scandal similar to the ones she covers during Hot Topics on her talk show. Her husband, Kevin Hunter, 46, is being accused of having a 10-year affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. The news broke on Sept. 25, and Wendy’s been forced to fight off countless affair rumors ever since. And, her reaction has remained the same — She’s seemingly unfazed. Wendy even made her own marriage a “Hot Topic” on her show, Sept. 26, where she said, “I stand by my guy,” after she denied that he cheated. However, could she be having a lapse of judgement?
After analyzing Wendy’s behavior in the aftermath of the allegations, Dating and Relationship Expert, Hunt Ethridge tells HL that “she is probably in some sort of denial.” He explains, “It is much easier to deny something than to admit to oneself that your feelings and judgement were so far off the mark. It’s a form of self-protection.” But, why? — After all of the allegations and the countless comments from fans, why would Wendy stick around?
Ethridge explains that there are numerous scenarios why someone would stay in a marriage amidst an alleged whirlwind scandal. “First off, there is the fact that there are a woeful lack of educated, successful men for women to date,” he admits. “So the average woman may [Note: I’m only speculating] be willing to put up with more from their partner, because the cost/benefit analysis of staying with them is greater than finding and coupling up with another person.”
As for another common scenario? — “Secondly, this could be an arrangement,” he says, explaining, ” A power couple may decide that they want to reach the top, together, and there will be a certain amount of ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ involved.”
And, a third situation. — “He [Wendy’s husband] may be pulling the ‘baby, I’m so sorry, I’ll totally change,” card each time, and in return, she hopes that ‘this time he’s serious.'”