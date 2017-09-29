Justin Bieber & Model Paola Paulin Are Dating — But Is He Officially Off The Market?

OMG! Our suspicions turned out to be true! Justin Bieber and the gorgeous actress Paola Paulin are indeed dating, according to reports! But does this mean that the pop star is still single?

We knew it! A report has surfaced that hitmaker Justin Bieber, 23, is definitely dating Paola Paulin, according to E! News! She’s the stunning woman he was spotted leaving church with on Sept. 27, igniting a feverish search to learn her identity. But does this mean that they are in a committed relationship? Could the Biebs really be off the market so soon!? Head here for more sizzling pics of Paola!

“Justin has been seeing Paola but is not exclusively dating her,” a source told E! News. “He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now.” Whew! Considering the pop star’s recent shift to a more wholesome lifestyle, it feels like it’s too soon for him to be diving into another serious relationship! Good for him!

However, the outlet has some other insiders who are taking it a step further! “They are not dating. They were introduced through mutual friends. Justin is single right now,” a second source told them. “Justin is not dating anyone exclusively,” a third shared. “He wants a girlfriend eventually though, but he’s taking his time figuring it out before he makes a commitment.” The “Sorry” singer sounds determined to turn over a new leaf! Well, considering the only place they’ve been spotted together thus far is at church, we’re going to go ahead and call Paola a good influence! The real question is: Are Justin’s wild playboy days behind him or no? We’ll just have to wait and see!

