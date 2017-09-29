Iowa Mom, 30, Arrested After Going On Vacation & Leaving 4 Small Kids Ages 6 To 12 Home Alone

What was Erin Lee Macke thinking when she boarded a plane for an 11-day vacation in Germany, leaving her four young children to fend for themselves at home? She’s now charged with four counts of child endangerment.

Seriously, what was – or wasn’t – going through Erin Lee Macke’s mind? This 30-year-old mother from Johnston, Iowa boarded a plane to Germany on Sept. 20 without finding anyone to take care of her four children, according to the Daily Mail. A day after Erin left, Johnston police were called to conduct a welfare check, and they found her kids – two 12-year-old twins (a boy and a girl) a seven-year-old girl and a six-year-old girl – all alone. Unbelievable!

Erin reportedly tried but failed to make arrangements for her kids, according to U.S. News. The father of one of the child was actually called by his child the day after Erin left, which prompted the welfare check. Erin, with no other babysitters around, reportedly put the twins in charge. “They were concerned, they didn’t know, they were confused,” Lt. Tyler Tompkins said of the children. “I mean, we’re only talking about 12-year-olds being the adults here.”

What makes this story even more shocking is that Erin was going to leave her kids alone for nearly two weeks. She left on Sep. 20 and wasn’t going to return until October 1st. Well, her “vacation” was cut short when police, after discovering her children, demanded she return home. She was arrested on Sep. 28, and charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21. Wait, does that mean there was a gun in the house? That means this situation could have ended up far worse had the police stepped in. Erin now faces a possible 10-year sentence for each child endangerment charge, along with a $10,000 fine.

“I’ve never heard anything like this before,” Lt. Tyler added, per WGN. “We have situations where parents go next door or parents may go out for the night, and while that’s not advisable either depending on the age of the children, obviously leaving the country is a totally different situation. This, where a parent has left the country and left the kids home alone, I’ve never heard of it before.” The children are now being cared for by extended family members, while Erin was being held at Polk County Jail on $9,000 bond.

Are you shocked by this story, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Erin should be sentenced to jail for leaving her four children behind while she went to party in Germany?