6 Key Things You Must Remember Before ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9 Premieres

It’s been six long years since we saw Larry David play an even worse version of himself on HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ Now that the show is finally coming back for a ninth season on Oct. 1, it’s time to remember where Larry left off. Hint: It was prettay, prettay, prettay bad.

1. Larry David fled to Paris at the end of the Season 8 finale. After Larry David spent an entire episode duking it out with actor Michael J. Fox over whether or not the latter was taking advantage of his Parkinson’s disease to torment the Seinfeld creator, Larry decided to get out of dodge. He’d been living in NYC that season (after a lie about going out of town caught up with him, so he actually had to move out of LA) but once he came to blows with his upstairs neighbor — and then didn’t feel like making peace by volunteering at a children’s hospital — he decided the easiest thing to do was flee to the City of Love. Because, irony. So when we pick up at the beginning of Season 9 will he have been eating baguettes for six years? No idea. But that does sound like something Larry would do to continue to avoid his problems.

2. Larry and Cheryl are officially divorced. After putting up with his nonsense for six seasons, Larry’s former wife, Cheryl David (Cheryl Hines), finally left him. The final straw? Cheryl calls him when she’s on an airplane that might go down and he’s too distracted by a TiVo technician (whoa, it’s been a while) to comfort her. Of course, Larry didn’t realize how good he had it and spends the majority of Season 7 trying to get Cheryl back. He almost succeeds, but shoots himself in the foot with a fight about nothing (actually, wood, but really nothing). By the end of the Season 8 premiere they have finalized the divorce and Cheryl got the house. Click here to see pics of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

3. Larry is still hanging with Leon Black. When Larry flew off to Paris to get away from doing charity work, his fave sidekick Leon (J.B. Smoove) was right there with him. As true Curb Your Enthusiasm fans remember, Leon has been Larry’s BFF — sorry, Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin) — since he started squatting with him during Season 6. Leon’s sister Loretta Black (Vivica A. Fox) and her family moved in with Larry and Cheryl after they were displaced during Hurricane Edna. Even though Leon already lived in LA — and didn’t even experience the hurricane — he decided to move in too. Larry wasn’t fond of him at first, but they actually have amazing chemistry and grew on each other. Honestly, they could be soulmates.

4. Larry and Loretta broke up. That’s right, Larry actually dated Leon’s sister for a time. After Larry and Cheryl split, he fell for Loretta at a bat mitzvah — because, of course he did. However, she is diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of Season 7 and he, being the garbage person he is, ends up ruining the relationship. She and her two kids move out, but Leon decides to stay and Larry lets him. Well, lets isn’t really the right word for it, seeing as Leon didn’t seem like he was giving up his room for anything.

5. Jeff and Susie are still together — after his numerous philanderings. Larry’s manager and close friend has been legit cheating on his wife Susie (Susie Essman) for almost the entire series. However, they are somehow still together by the end of Season 8. In fact, Jeff “takes a bullet” for Susie by pushing her out of the way of a bicyclist in the most recent season finale. But, in typical Susie fashion, she decides it’s not really the equivalent of saving her life. We have no idea why these two are still together, but we love it.

6. The Seinfeld reunion finally happened — and it was amazing. A long-running plot point on Curb was the idea of doing a Seinfeld reunion, because “a show with in the show” was pretty much the only way the real-life Larry would ever let a reunion happen. Finally, after seasons of bringing members of the iconic cast onto Curb to play themselves, they actually devoted Season 7 to pulling off the reunion. It was by far one of the best story arcs of the series and seeing Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards back together playing Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer was prettay, prettay, prettay good.

