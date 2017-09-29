G-Eazy & Halsey — His Romantic Plans To ‘Pamper Her Like Crazy’ For Her Birthday

Halsey is one lucky woman! Her boyfriend, G-Eazy has an incredible night in the works for her 23rd birthday, and there’s no doubt that she’s going to have a blast! We’ve learned exactly what he’s planned EXCLUSIVELY!

If you’re Halsey, stop reading this right now — there are major birthday spoilers ahead! Everyone else, proceed, please! G-Eazy is beside himself with excitement because he’s planned possibly the perfect day for his beloved girlfriend. The rapper wants Halsey to know how much he loves her by spoiling her rotten on her 23rd birthday, September 29. It’s going to be the best day ever!

“G-Eazy is ready to take things to another level and is looking to wine and dine Halsey for her birthday,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to make it all start a few days leading up to her birthday with various romantic gestures, like flowers and stuff like that. But he also wants to do things that she wants to do and make sure she feels like a million bucks. Even if it’s hanging out alone, that could do the trick. He’s basically planning to show her how he feels for her by pampering her like crazy!”

Best. Birthday. EVER. Our source didn’t get into specifics on the plans, but we do know that the couple will likely be celebrating in Connecticut. Halsey’s performing in Uncasville tonight! Halsey and G-Eazy just made their relationship public in the cutest way. They were looking oh-so cozy together at New York Fashion Week at the beginning of September. After the Alexander Wang show, the rapper posted a photo of them making out at a bodega! We’re dying over how cute that is.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think G-Eazy is going to make Halsey's birthday extra-special?