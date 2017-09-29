Karla Kardashian Returns To ‘KUWTK’ In Hilarious ‘Ellen Show’ Preview For Season 14

In the newest trailer for the 10th anniversary season of ‘KUWTK’ you may see a very familiar face… like the family’s long lost sister! That’s right, Karla Kardashian is back for season 14 with her signature big breasts and glossy pout!

Oh how we’ve missed you, Karla Kardashian! Ellen DeGeneres, 59, just brought back her hilarious Kardashian spoof just in time for the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday, Oct. 1! In honor of the 10th anniversary season, Ellen recreated the family’s series promo on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 29, where she returns as the “lesser known” sister, Karla. In the hilarious video, Karla shows off her signature animal print blouse, with her larger-than-life breasts on display. She rocked her large glasses, dark, long wig, and of course, her infamous pout! Watch the full preview below!

The clip features each member of the famous fam doing what they do best; Kourt is strutting her stuff in a bikini, Khloe is working out, Kim is getting glammed, Kendall is running backstage at a modeling gig, and Kylie is behind the wheel of her Lamborghini. Then, there’s Karla; She appears inside an LA strip club! By the end of the preview, the entire family is getting ready to pose together and Kris Jenner, 61, says, “Where’s Karla?” [when really, the line is, “Where’s Kim?”] Finally, Karla shows up and disrupts the entire family shot.

And, with the Kim, 36, preparing for baby No. 3, and Khloe, 33, and Kylie, 20, reportedly pregnant, Ellen gifts them with a clever present. During today’s episode, the talk show host presents the expecting family member[s] with a crib made out of soda cans! Ellen resurrects Karla whenever there’s a Kardashian milestone or epic moment happening in the family’s lives.

This season of the hit show is bound to be its best yet. We just found out that Kim and Kanye West, 40, are officially expecting a third child in a new trailer for season 14. And, by the looks of the trailer, we will get a deeper look into Khloe’s relationship with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26. The season 14 promo even shows a glimpse of Kris Jenner trying to manage Rob Kardashian‘s custody situation with Blac Chyna, 29, after the model slapped him with a restraining order. We can’t wait for Sunday!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to E! for its 14th season on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 PM ET!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the premiere?