Is Erica Mena Throwing Shade At Joie Chavis? She’s ‘Pathetic’ & ‘Desperate’

The tea is flowing! Erica Mena just went on a scathing Twitter rant, where she threw major shade at a certain someone. And, fans believe her diss-filled tweets were aimed at Joie Chavis! Why? Well, let’s just say Bow Wow and Future are involved.

Erica Mena, may have just sparked up another feud with her long-time enemy, Joie Chavis. Erica, a Love & Hip Hop New York alum, let her Twitter fingers work overtime on Sept. 28 when she threw shade at an unidentified female. The only clue she gave us about her target, was that this person is a Libra. However, fans think she was dissing Joie Chavis, who happens to be a Libra. Not to mention, the two have had a long history of bad blood over their ex, rapper Bow Wow.

First, take a look at Erica’s tweets: She began her rant with, “Why is it Libras like to play innocent and victims roles all the time? It’s so nerve wrecking.” Another read: “It’s funny and ironic how a certain female will call out others as an opportunist is the same thing now desperate tryin to be Baby mama #12.” Then she said, “It’s pathetic. Some females want your life but yet can’t be honest about it.” And, she ended with: “Second choice always for some. (If Your Girl Only Knew) I said hell no so”. At one point during her rant, Erica said, “Don’t mind me I’m just being My Honest Mena Self. Sipping fine wine in Paris”. Well, she certainly spilled the tea while sipping on some wine don’t you think? [See the full rant, below]

So, why would Erica aim shade at Joie? Well, it’s a tangled web to say the least; but, we’ll break it down.

Erica and Joie both dated Bow Wow. Erica and Bow were engaged at one point and she reportedly had a miscarriage while they were together. However, their engagement ended when he decided to rekindle his relationship with his child’s mother. And, low and behold, that would be where Joie comes in.

Joie and Bow were together for a while and they share a daughter together, Shai. Their on-and-off relationship played out on the first season of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta in 2017, where Bow was seen trying to be a family with Joie, by getting back together. Nonetheless, his single, party lifestyle wouldn’t allow that to happen. But, it appears Joie is off the market these days.

Rumor has it that she’s dating rapper, Future, 33. Joie recently celebrated her birthday, where she and her friends got together for a lavish dinner party. And, Future [or so fans think] was caught on video at the dinner. The rapper reportedly gifted Joie with a pricey Rolex watch. In a video — which you can watch right here — someone at the dinner party caught Future on camera; he was wearing a green shirt with letters up the sleeve. Future was reportedly sitting next to Joie at the dinner; however, when he noticed he was being recorded, he moved seats to shy away from the camera, according to Bossip; that’s when Joie got up to giving him a kiss, as reported by the site.

And, it appears as though Bow Wow may be angry that Future reportedly swept up his ex. Bow tweeted: “Had your girl in the islands “and you aint een know it” but she kissing you with the same mouth… never mind hahahah,” with the hashtag, “sucker.” Fans obviously thought his tweet was a response to the Future rumors. Adding fuel to the fire, Futures ex and the mother of his child, Ciara, also dated Bow back in the day.

Now, dedicated fans who know all of this, think Erica’s Twitter rant was about Joie, because Bow seems to still be hung up on Joie. However, not one of the stars involved — Erica, Bow, Joie and Future — have named any names. So, we’ll have to see how this plays out!

