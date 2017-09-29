Things got a little too rough at the Invictus Games for Derek Hough! The dancer and Invictus ambassador totally wiped out while playing rugby in a wheelchair! See the shocking pics here!

Oh no! Derek Hough, 32, took a nasty tumble at the Invictus Games while trying his hand at adaptive rugby! This is the second year in a row that Derek joined in on the rugby match at the athletic competition held for injured, ill and wounded servicemen and women and veterans. Derek was doing pretty well, as pictures from the September 28 match show, until everything went wrong at once! A ball went wayward, and got stuck underneath the Dancing With The Stars alum’s wheelchair. He totally ate it, tipping back in the chair onto his back.

The dancer was a good sport about the whole ordeal, and was completely unharmed. You can see him smiling as officials come to help him up (scroll down for the pic)! He hopefully had a good laugh afterward with Invictus Games founder Prince Harry, 32, who was in the stands and saw the whole thing happen! Derek took to Instagram after the rugby match to express how honored he was to be a part of the games — especially rugby:

“An incredible honor to be an ambassador for these games!!…A truly humbling experience being a part of the wheelchair rugby exhibition match for the Invictus games. Getting to play along side these amazing servicemen and women was such an honor. This is my second year being a part of these incredible games, and I plan on making it an annual event. Speaking with the mother of one of the athletes last night, she said with tears in her eyes, “Adaptive Sports Saves lives”. I truly believe events like these give our country’s heroes an opportunity to showcase their astonishing abilities and unconquerable spirit. #landrover #jaguar #IAmInvictus #woundedwarriors”.

