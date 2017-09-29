Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was pummeled by Danny Trevathan during the Packers vs. Bears game, which led to Davante being taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized. Watch the hit that made jaws dropped.

No one saw that nasty hit coming. In the third quarter of the Sept. 28 game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, 24, caught a pass at third-and-goal. Davante was being kept beyond the goal line by a Bears defender, and then Danny Trevathan, 27, tackled Davante with a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit. Davante’s mouthpiece flew out of his mouth, and he was taken to the ground. Davante didn’t move when he hit the ground after the hit. Medical personnel rushed to his side, and he was taken off the field. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd when he was on the stretcher. Danny was given a 15-yard penalty for the brutal hit.

The Green Bay Packers released a statement on Twitter saying that Davante was “conscious and has movement in all his extremities. He’s been taken to a hospital for further testing.” Later, head coach Mike McCarthy talked more about Davante’s recovery. “The news I’ve been given on Davante so far is everything looks positive,” he said in post-game interview. “He’s already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there, so that’s a great sign.”

Danny swears he didn’t hit Davante intentionally. When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 33, was asked in a post-game press conference whether or not Danny should have been ejected, he said: “I trust when Danny said he wasn’t trying to intentionally hit him like that… I don’t think he was intentionally trying to hurt (Davante).”

