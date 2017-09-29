Conrad Roy’s Mother Slams His GF As Soulless After She Urged Him To Commit Suicide

Michelle Carter is headed to prison after urging Conrad Roy to kill himself, and his mother may never forgive her. While on the ‘Dr. Oz’ show, Lynn Roy said her son’s death is ‘the most difficult’ pain she’s ever felt.

Lynn Roy will live with the heartache of losing her boy, Conrad Roy III, for as long as she lived. The mother of the 18-year-old who killed himself in 2014 – after being urged by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, 20 – opened up to Dr. Oz, 57, on the Sept. 28 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. “I believe some people have no soul, no conscience,” Lynn said about Michelle, according to Boston News. “I think when I wake up in the morning and I realize he’s not here with me, that’s the most difficult for me.”

When asked what Lynn would say to Michelle – who was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter – Roy’s mother only had one question. “I would just ask her why, I don’t understand. Maybe give me some reasons why she would have encouraged him and bullied him, because I think the way she acted with him was bullying him,” Lynn said. “I feel worse for her mother than for myself. I know the son I raised. I know the son that I have.”

Damn, that was savage, but considering the pain in Lynn’s heart, can anyone blame her? Michelle was 17 when she helped drive Roy to kill himself. After Roy committed suicide by filling his truck with poisonous carbon monoxide, investigators discovered a series of text messages between him and Michelle. Among those were messages where she told him to take his life. “You always say you’re going to do it, but you never do it I just want to make sure tonight is the real thing.” “You just have to do it.” “It’s painless and quick.”

Though Michelle was sentenced to 2.5 years on Aug. 3, she will likely only serve 15 months behind bars – that is, unless she successfully appeals her conviction. Michelle remains out of prison until her appeals in Massachusetts are exhausted, and her attorney filed a notice of appeal on Aug. 31, according to PEOPLE. It’s unknown if Michelle will try to appeal her prison sentence or her “involuntary manslaughter,” but it’s obvious that no matter what, Lynn Roy will carry the loss of her son until the end of her days.

Do you think Lynn Roy will ever forgive Michelle Carter for encouraging Conrad Roy to commit suicide, HollywoodLifers?