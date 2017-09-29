Khloe Kardashian & More Celebs Still Wearing Bikinis In September

Hollywood’s hottest celebs know how to transition a sexy bikini from summer to fall! Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid and more stunning stars are sporting bikinis after summer and we’re rounded up the hottest photos!

Summertime fine! Well, that too; But, Hollywood’s hottest stars are bringing bikini season into fall and we’re so here for it! Not to mention, stars on the East Coast are getting a nice heat wave, so we don’t blame them for breaking out the bikinis! Sofia Richie, 19, and her new man, Scott Disick, 34, were just spotted out and about in Miami, where she rocked a red hot bikini top! And, Khloe Kardashian, 33, wasn’t afraid to show off her washboard abs for a September dip in the pool, below. Check out all of the celebs who’ve been living out their summer still in September in our attached gallery!

When it comes to colorful bikinis, sexy one-piece suits, or simply rocking a bikini top and sweats, the A-listers know how to work it. And, since most of Hollywood’s elite hide away in the hidden hills in LA, the weather is always bikini-favorable. So, forget the rules when it comes to fall fashion, because these celebs are still living in the summer heat! And hey, if you got it, flaunt it.

Khloe, Bella Hadid, 20, and more stars in our photos gallery work super hard for their rock solid bodies. Khloe documents her intense workouts, whether it’s in her garage, backyard or the gym, on Snapchat. And, her sweat sessions are no joke! She loves working out with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 36; that is, of course, when she’s not putting in work with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26.

Be sure to check out all of the celebs who love to rock swimwear in the fall!

HollywoodLifers, who had our favorite bikini shot?