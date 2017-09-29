Is Cardi B Getting Engaged To Offset? See Message That Has Fans Thinking He’s Going To Propose

Do we have rap’s next super couple husband and wife on the way? You’ve got to see Offset’s romantic message to Cardi B that has fans sure he’s ready to propose.

Now that Cardi B is officially rap royalty, it looks like her boyfriend Offset wants to lock things down with the “Bodak Yellow” sensation. The 24-year-old posted a super glam pic to her Instagram account on Sept. 29, showing off how she’s able to snag the hottest and sexiest designer duds these days. She was wearing a stunning long red and black Alexander McQueen jacket and thigh-high Balenciaga boots and the 25-year-old Migos member not only liked it, he put a ring on it! Yep, he included an engagement ring emoji as his only comment. Oh man, if these two get married they could end up being a rap power couple!

This isn’t the first time this week that Offset has had marriage on his mind when talking about Cardi. She made history on Sept. 25, becoming only the second female rapper ever to have a Billboard hot 100 number one hit unaccompanied by anyone else. Not only that, she dethroned megastar Taylor Swift, 27, in the process. Offset took to his Instagram account with a screengrab of Billboard’s tweet about her achievement and a congratulatory message to Cardi that featured emojis that included 🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥💍. Prayers, fire and a RING! This has fans sure he’s about to propose to her. Click here for pics of the duo’s “Lick” music video.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, the rapper would love to marry Cardi, but unfortunately she’s not ready. “Honestly Offset would definitely make Cardi his wifey,” an insider told us. “They have talked about it, but Cardi isn’t ready for all that just yet. She is focused on one thing right now, making those dollars and breaking out as a music superstar. She wants to be as big as Nicki [Minaj]! Until she‘s where she wants professionally, getting engaged will be on the back burner.” Womp womp! Oh well, we’re still loving Offset’s constant use of engagement ring hints on Instagram.

HollywoodLifers, are you still in love with “Bodak Yellow?” Or are you wanting Cardi to release new music?